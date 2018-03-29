Tennis club’s awards

The Lincolnshire Tennis Awards night was held at the Showroom, Lincoln on Saturday evening.

Following last year’s success of winning the Lincolnshire Community Venue of the Year, Boston Community Tennis Partnership won the award again this year.

The partnership introduces tennis to school children and gives the opportunity for foundation and year one children in Boston and surrounding areas to try tennis for free.

Henry Cheer won the Lincolnshire Volunteer of the Year awa5rd for his support for Boston Tennis Club and also for his work on behalf of Boston Community Tennis Partnership.

Boston Tennis Club juniors collected awards at the event, The Aegon Team Tennis Red team of Alex Rudkin (captain), Ben Rudkin, Billy Smith, Matilda Clark, Reuben Herridge and Antoni Chmielik and the Green team of Sarah Pettitt (captain), Emily Stukins, Jacob Felipes, Noah Freeman, James Gedney, Finley Mackey and Will Pettitt collected accolades for their successes.

The 14 and under girls’ team - Alison Sharp (captain), Louise Sharp, Lois Boothby, Alice Gamman, Serena Morrow and Isabel Wookey - also collected an award.

In the Junior Autumn League 2017 there was outstanding success for Boston teams with all but one of the divisions won by a Boston team.

The successful teams were: under 12 boys’ A (Robbie Townsend, Charlie Pickwell, Freddie Robinson, Frank Deri, James Burrell, Daniels Goreliks and Alfie Challinor); 12 and under girls’ (Rachel Boothby (captain), Emily Stukins, Lois Boothby); under 14 boys’ (Henry Cheer (captain), Will Cheer, Hayden Bingham, Seth Briggs-Williams, Max Jones and Tom Mecklenburgh); the 18 and under boys (Connall Newton (captain), Joseph Brookes, Lucas East, Trent Hutson and George Wookey).

Boston Tennis Club’s Dom and Henry Beesley were part of the University of Durham tennis team which won the British University National Championships in Nottingham on Wednesday.

Durham beat Stirling, in the final.