Tennis players battling for top spot in singles and doubles leagues

Boston Tennis Club’s March Bombay Brasserie Singles League is underway.

Jeremy George-Jones and James Newton are joined by Michal Chmielik in the top division.

Mikey Emery, Calum McCaig and Will Cheer are in Group Two, with a strong cluster of youngsters gathering below.

In the Bombay Brasserie Daytime League, Jeremy George-Jones and Dan Scott have the company of Richard Tupper and Phil Cosgriff.

The leaderboard shows George-Jones top on 23 points with Scott second on 18. John Gibson and Richard Walker have 14 points apiece.

The Daytime Doubles League sees Richard Tupper, Sev Smura, John Gibson and Geoff Presland in the top group. Hilda Hastings, Phil Cosgriff, Terry Mastin and Richard Woods are in one of the second-tier groups, as are Maurice Lawrence, Robert Smith, Alan Vickers and Diane Sharpe.

The leaderboard has Tupper narrowly in first place on 65 games with a one-game advantage over Gibson.

Hastings and Kanya Clark have 62 games each and are in contention.

A new Ladies’s League will be starting and details are on the clubhouse noticeboard.