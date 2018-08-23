Tennis youngsters away on county duty

The Lawn Tennis Association held the nine and under County Cup competition at venues around the country on Saturday.

Lincolnshire played at Northampton, and the team is made up of three boys and three girls.

The matches consist of six singles rubbers, a boys’ doubles rubber and two mixed doubles. Boston Tennis Club members Ben Rudkin, Billy Smith and Matilda Clarke were members of the Lincolnshire team.

There were wins for Lincolnshire against Northamptonshire and Nottinghamshire whilst a narrow loss to Leicestershire put Lincolnshire as second in the group.

The last mixed matches for Boston teams this season was played last week between Boston Mixed 3 and Woodhall Spa.

Woodhall were unbeaten all summer but it was a good match between the two teams.

Boston 3 had Rachel Gedney, Anthony Hulley, Hilary Calvert, CalumMcCaig, Mary Smura and Chris Cook in action.

The match was level 4-4 with one match remaining on court, between Anthony Hawkins and Wendy Baxter for Woodhall and Hilary Calvert and Calum McCaig, the Boston pair winning the tie-break.

Two opportunities for some further Mixed Competition will be available at Boston Tennis Club over the next few weeks.

On Sunday, September 2 there is a Mixed Doubles Tournament where partners are drawn for on the day, beginning at noon.

On Sunday, September 9, Boston Tennis Club’s Open Annual Mixed Doubles Tournament will take place.

Anyone wishing to enter is asked to sign their name on the club noticeboard.