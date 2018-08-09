Tennis youngsters raise charity cash

Youngsters at Boston Tennis Club raised £273 following the recent Junior NSPCC doubles day.

The annual tournament saw competitors each play several matches with different partners, accumulating points along the way.

Group winners were Milly Roberts and Hayden Bingham, with runners-up Frank Deri and Joshua Flindal (joint) and James Gedney on their heels.

Special awards for effort, performance, improved and fair play were handed out to Imogen Clough, Bethany Aust and Max Nundy, while Thomas Piggins was the trophy winner.

The event is open to players aged 10-18, while fellow visitors and club members also helped raise funds.