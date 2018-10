Boston Triathlon Club members Katie Ball and Peter Mittertreiner took part in the 2018 Tennyson 8 multi-terrain run.

The annual eight-mile charity event is run from The George & Dragon Pub in Hagworthingham, with proceeds going to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Katie showed her class, finishing as first Female and 19th overall in a time of 56 mins 25 secs.

Peter finished 70th with a very respectable time of 71 mins 53 secs.