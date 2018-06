Rob Whitley and Neil Timby were the winners as Boston Golf Club hosted the Ed White Pairs event on Sunday.

The competition is a pairs Texas Scramble competition.

Whitley and Timby returned with a nett 62.

In second were T. Sims and M. Lee with nett 63.7, while a score of 63.9 saw N. Newark and P. Stocks finish third.

Captain Lee Francis (left) is seen with the winning pair of Timby and Whitley.