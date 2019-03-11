“Thank you to everyone!” Boxer Callum Johnson sends message to Boston fans following New York victory

Callum Johnson has thanked the people of Boston or their ‘phenomenal’ messages of support following his third-round demolition of Sean Monaghan.

The light heavyweight impressed in the USA once again, defeating his New York-based opponent at Verona’s Turning Stone Resort and Casino on Saturday night.

The 33-year-old has spent his time since getting back into training in the gym and reading his messages from friends and fans.

“Honestly, I can’t thank the people of Boston enough,” Johnson told The Standard from the States.

“I’ve had a phenomenal amount of messages from people wishing me luck and saying congratulations again. I want to say thank you to everyone.

“It means a lot to me. I can’t get back to everyone but I read them all and it’s a massive thing for me and my family as well.”

Johnson is spending a few days in America before flying home.

But when he lands he is looking forward to bumping into his supporters around town once again.

“I’ve always been Callum from Boston. That kid from Fenside,” he said.

“I’ve been well known round town so people coming up and talking to me is normal. I like it.

“I think maybe some people feel like they can’t come up to me because they think they might be bugging me.

“That’s not the case at all. I’m happy to chat with anyone, have a photo or anything.”