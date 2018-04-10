The Enders in sight

Defending champions Eastenders need just six points from their remaining three games to retain the Boston Indoor Bowls League’s Orchard Orthotics Foot Care Division One title.

This week the results went in their favour whilst they picked up all six.

Carlton Road, who began eight points behind them, went further adrift when they surprisingly fell to Holland Fen on both rinks.

Les Feary fell to the Fenmen’s Bazza Wilson, Eric Dilnot and Ron Flower 16-13 .

Meanwhile Alex Tomlin, George Hardstaff and Jim Gott triumphed 20-17.

The result put the Fenmen into second spot.

Red 5 were beaten by A40 as Arnold Bennet won 27-11 and Jean Cammack drew with Margaret Daubney, Mandy Cook and Bob Lody.

Bottom team Norprint have hit a run of form.

Against Royal Mail, Merv Pack had to hang for a 14-12 win while the Printers’ Dick Vinter won 24-22 for six very good points.

Punchbowlers have been a tough team to beat all season, but have fallen away a little in the past fortnight.

Against Invaders, they failed to secure any points as skips Scott Whyers and Rod West won 24-16 and 20-10.

Jolly Farmers proved too strong for IBC with skip Sue Hoyles winning 27-9 and David Allen, assisted by Ray Reeson and Joe Moore, successful 20-13.

In the T&B Containers Division Two there was no movement at the top, and the title is still not decided.

Of the top four, only leaders Parthians picked up all the points.

Matched against Autos, they found themselves in an evenly-contested game as skip Keith Nix won 18-16 and Phil Markham - level at 12 ends - pulled away to succeed 19-14.

Breakaways fell to Patriarchs.

Derek Butwright triumphed 16-10 but, replying for Patriarchs, Gordon Gallichan won 14-19 for a close overall victory.

Third-placed Poachers just lost the aggregate points against Feathers.

Mick Dodes fell 18-20 but his compatriots Sandy Tingey, Allan Bennett and Bob Tingey won 13-12.

Down in the lower regions of the table the Burtons versus Vikings games finished all square.

For the Burtons, Dave Bailey won 24-7 and, replying for Vikings, Doug Staples triumphed 6-23.

Golfers picked up maximum points this week.

Matched against Boston Park, Norman Ablard won 22-14 and David Marshall, 14-19 down, finished strongly to win 20-19.

Dynamics are the Cammacks Division Three champions and will be playing division two next season.

Matched against Bias, the result was never in question as skips Alan West and Graham Wilkinson were successful 28-12 and 23-14.

Nomads have put the leaders under pressure but have just fallen short.

Matched against Hotspurs, skip and Captain Mel Maddison won 21-12 and Barry Beagles set a hot pace right from the start and triumphed 25-4.

Fairways and Amateurs, with just fours points separating them, saw the higher team winning all six.

Skips Tony Nixon and Mick Greet were successful 30-8 and 24-11.

Phoenix put up a great fight for points against Triers but, at the end of play, they only won one.

For Phoenix, Gordon Neal tied 16-16 and, winning the rest of the points for Tryers, Pete Sharman established a good lead but was closed down to a win of 18-15.

Mid-table U3 and Shipmates shared the rink points, but U3 claimed the additional points thanks to skip Peter Copeland, who won 20-10.