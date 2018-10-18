The future’s bright for Orange A tennis team

A weekend of very strong winds and a Sunday of constant rain put an end to a lot of the action that was due to be played outdoors involving Boston Tennis Club members.

In fact, some of the winter tennis - particularly the Lincolnshire Senior Leagues and the Junior Autumn Leagues - have had completely disrupted starts to the season.

The Lincolnshire Indoor Winter Mini Leagues were unaffected by the adverse weather conditions, and matches continued for the orange teams’ nine and under players.

It was the turn of Boston Orange A and Boston Orange C teams thisweek.

Boston Orange A – Poppy Gibbons and Billy Smith - had 3-0 wins against Grantham B and Tealby.

Boston Orange C – Antoni Chmielik and Finley Houghton - missed out 1-2 and 0-3 to St James and Eastgate respectively.

In the Junior Autumn League, the Boston boys’ 16 and under team did complete their match away at Grantham.

The team of Hayden Bingham, Seth Biggs-Williams, Thomas Mecklenburgh and James Gedney had a comprehensive 9-1 win.

In the Senior Winter League, Boston Men’s Thirds played Eastgate the previous weekend in an away fixture.

The team of Chris Cook, John Gibson, David Makins and Andy Clamp missed out.

However, this is the only seniors’ match played so far by any of the seven Boston teams, so there is still a great deal to aim for.