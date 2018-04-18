The Gold Tops are back on track

Boston and District Athletic Club members launched their track and field season at the first Humberside League match at Grimsby.

In the spell of still mild conditions that emerged between the prevailing poor spring weather, the Gold Tops produced some very encouraging performances.

At under 11 level Eleanor Lyddiatt had an outstanding debut, winning both sprints.

After a good start in her 80m heat, Eleanor’s victory was never in doubt as she extended her lead to finish in 12.5 secs, a full second and a half ahead of her nearest rival.

In the 150m, Eleanor’s win was less convincing as she had to fight it out down the straight, but finally she edged over the finish line first in 24.1 secs.

In the long jump she cleared 2.86m to add a second place to her impressive season debut.

In the same age group, Ronnie Grey laid down some good early-season markers.

She had a convincing victory in the long jump (3.08m) and finished second in her heat of the 80m (13.1 secs).

Ronnie added a third in the 150m (25.2 secs).

Eleanor and Ronnie featured in the under 11 mixed 4x100m relay team which won in 66.7 secs.

In the under 11 boys’ section Jack Clark-Atkins won the cricket ball throw with a best effort measuring 27.03m and cleared 3.32m to claim second position in the long jump.

He also recorded 27.0 secs when finishing fourth in the 150m and ran well on his leg of the relay.

Hayden Quantrill was the fourth member of the relay quartet and also finished third in the cricket ball (23.92m).

In the sprints he recorded 13.6secs for sixth in the 80m and 26.4 for third position in the 150m.

At under 13 level Georgia Ward finished fourth in the 70m hurdles (16.9 secs), sixth in shot (5.12m) and 12th in long jump (2.58m).

Two senior Gold Tops took the opportunity to get in some early season competition.

Aidan McClure went over 1.65m in the high jump, recorded 59.0 secs for third position in the 400m and clocked 10 mins 27.7 secs in the 3,000m.

Frances Nuttell recorded 20.6 secs in the 100m hurdles, cleared 1.46m in high jump and threw the 600g javelin 20.76m for third place.

In the under nine boys’ category, Devan Quantrill made his club debut with three encouraging performances.

In the cicket call he won with a distance of 10.44m and claimed second-place in both sprint races, recording 16.0secs for 80m and 30.0 secs for the 150m.