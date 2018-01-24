The Lodgers overpower their neighbours

There was a routine victory for title-chasing Lodgers J when they welcomed neighbours Wrangle in Division One of the Boston and District Table Tennis League.

Brett Heppenstall maintained his 100 per cent ranking with three straight-end match-ups, with none of the Wrangle players able to halt his progress.

Chris Christoforou backed Brett up with three wins and Alan Ashberry took two victories, against Pete Evans and Sam Cooper, but was thwarted by a stubborn Dave Coulson.

Lodgers won the doubles for a 9-1 win.

Two-player Lodgers Blades were beaten 9-1 by highflying Lodgers C.

Simon Raistrick got the Blades off to a flying start with a dynamic attacking display that Andrew Pocklington just couldn’t contain.

However, from that point on Lodgers C took control with Andy Birks continuing his recent good form, dropping just one end to Gavin Read.

Scott Sykes also took his two matches, although Simon Raistrick once again took him the full distance.

Scott and Andy Nirks then won the doubles against Simon and Gavin.

Graves Park A showed they weren’t there just to make up numbers when they took on Lodgers A, with Rob Smith leading the charge for the Park.

Rob comfortably beat Gary Hill and Mark Hulme in straight ends.

The only obstacle stopping him from getting his hat-trick was Kelvin Clements, who was too strong on the night, beating Rob in straight ends.

Alan Reetham did his part too, with an excellent victory over Gary Hill in straight ends, but the rest of the games went the way of Lodgers, although Phil Brooks took ends off Mark Hulme and Gary Hill.

Recent results: Stickney 3 Lodgers C 7, Lodgers Blades 0 Lodgers C 10, Lodgers Blades 3 Sibsey 7, Wrangle 6 Graves Park A 4, Lodgers C 8 Stickney 2, Lodgers A 10 Graves Park C 0.

In Division Two, Lodgers D recorded a resounding victory when they travelled to Graves Park Nomads, with Steve Hill and Tony Kime winning all of their singles matches against Chris Wicks, Alan Davy and Erik Petkovic.

Alan Davy and Erik Petkovic took two points for the Nomads, both with victories over Richard Scott.

The doubles was the closest match of the night when Alan Davy and Erik Petkovic took on Tony Kime and Steve Hill.

The Park duo took the first two ends and it looked like they were going to bank another point, but Tony and Steve were having none of it, and broke their hearts, taking the next three ends 9-11, 4-11 and 5-11 on the way to a 2-8 victory on the night.

It was a close affair when Mayflower Sportsman 2 were visited by Tetford, with four of the match-ups going the full distance.

Mayflower’s Wayne Grooby was the standout player on the night, taking all three of his matches, although Tetford’s Mike Wade pushed him all the way to a decider before running out of steam and losing 11-6 in the fifth.

Tim Sampson acted as wingman, taking two victories but was made to work hard for his two points with Mike Wade taking him the full distance.

Tim would have got his hattrick but Andy Foster spoiled his party by taking the deciding fifth end 8-11.

Tony Hall could only win the one point but it was a good point against Andy Foster, Tony winning the deciding fifth end 11-2.

With the score at 6-3 in favour of Mayflower, Tetford went into the doubles hopeful of another point.

It was a close affair but the Tetford partnership of Andy Foster and Mike Wade got the better of Wayne Grooby and Tim Sampson, winning in four ends to win the battle but lose the war 6-4 on the night.

New signing Katie Christoforou made her debut for Lodgers E when they travelled to Graves Park E and, although she only managed to take one point for her team, she can consider herself unlucky not to come away with more, pushing the experienced Fred Calvert to a deciding fifth end.

Gary Jacques was in fine form, winning all of his match-ups and dropping just one end in the process.

Richard Baxter backed him up, also winning all three of his match-ups, although Fred Calvert made him sweat, taking him to a deciding fifth end before falling short.

With Peter and Fred taking the doubles against Richard and Katie, it was only three points for the Park on the night, but maybe the scoreline doesn’t reflect how close some of the games were.

Graves Park D moved up to second place in the table with a resounding 10-0 victory over struggling Graves Park Nomads.

Paul Matschull raced through all of this match-ups in straight ends, as did Dave Walters, who had an excellent night.

Mick Dodes had to work a little harder with both Alan Davy and Chris Wicks taking an end off him.

With the doubles also going their way it was a straightforward 10-0 victory for the Park team.

Recent results: Lodgers B 7 Graves Park D 3.