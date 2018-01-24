The next British champ? Callum Johnson ready for the biggest fight of his career

Callum Johnson will fight Frank Buglioni for the British Light Heavyweight title - and the Boston boxer is billing the battle as the biggest of his career.

Thirty-two-year-old Johnson, the reigning Commonwealth champion, is set to meet the ‘Wise Guy’ at the O2, London, on March 24 for the vacant belt.

“I’ve always been confident in my own ability since I started boxing, but now I’ve really got the chance to prove that,” Johnson told The Standard.

“This is a big fight for me.

“My whole career is now based on this really.

“If I want to go further and fight for even bigger titles then I have to win this fight.”

The two were due to meet at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium in October, but Johnson had to pull out due to illness.

However, after passing a medical yesterday he has been given the all clear to step between the ropes again.