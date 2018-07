Seb Hiom has won the President’s Putter competition at Boston Golf Club.

The singles stableford format was played in beautiful conditions.

Hiom recorded 39 points on his way to victory.

He is pictured with President Peter Pearson.

Results: 1 S. Hiom 39, 2 G. Tyler 38, 3 F. Fairman 38, 4 P. Sale 37, 5 N. Simpson 37.

Categories: 12> B. Hawkins 35, 13-18 R. Lenton 35, 19-28 P. Kelly 35.