The show goes on for runners

The sudden change in weather, bringing heavy rain and very high winds, bought an inspection of the course for Saturday morning’s 10-mile road race, one of Heckington Show’s main attractions.

Debris on the roads, including tree branches, had to be removed but, like the show, the race went ahead.

Boston Community Runners took their black and yellow stripes the short distance to take part.

The race set off in the main ring, doing a full lap, and then headed out into the village on a two-lap course, taking in Heckington Fen.

John Burton was the first club runner home in a time of 1:13.35.

He was closely followed by Nathan Saw in 1:17.12, earning a new personal best time.

Kimberley Pittam had a solid run, clocking 1:26.14, with Fran Mills chasing her home in 1:32.52.

Sarah Burton crossed the line in 1:42.11 her first time at this race, and Jackie Hallett beat her two-hour target, crossing the line in 1:54.12 for first place in her age category.

Boston Community Runners meet at the Peter Paine centre on Thursday evenings(6.50pm).

Further details are available at www.boston communityrunners.co.uk