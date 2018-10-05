There’s an ‘extra bit of spike’ to Callum Johnson, says fellow boxer Pogson

Callum Johnson will go into his world title fight in the form of his life, according to the boxer who knows him best

Cousin Thomas Pogson has spent the past 11 years learning from and training alongside the 33-year-old Bostonian.

And he is confident that Johnson will leave Chicago with the IBF light heavyweight title.

“He got me into boxing when I was 11 years old and I’ve been there and watched him all along and I know he’s up there with the best in his division,” Pogson told The Standard.

“I know, 100 per cent, he can knock anybody out and I’m confident he can do it to Beterbiev.

“You can see it in his training, he’s as sharp and motivated as I’ve ever seen him. There’s an extra bit of spike about him.”

Pogson will be among a 70-plus contingent of family, friends and fans from Boston flying out to Chicago to watch the fight at the Wintrust Arena.

“It’s been crazy, just the build-up. But we know it’s something really special,” he added. “We’re all really nervous but excited at the same time. We’re nervous because it’s the biggest fight of his career, but all of us know he can do it.

Pogson, himself, has been in action recently, sharing the spoils following back-to-back battles with Australian Brandon Rees.

The two heavyweight boxers met twice less than a week apart at the end of last month, with both claiming a victory.

Olympic hopeful Rees was awarded the split decision in Redcar on September 14, despite 22-year-old Bostonian Pogson questioning the decision.

However, he got his revenge on the 20th when they met at Stockton on Tees.

On this occasion did enough to get the thumbs up from the judges.

“I wobbled him a few times and, I’ll be honest, he wobbled me too,” Pogson added.

“But it’s good to get two hard fights under my belt early on.”