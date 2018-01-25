There’s snow way that Sands can be stopped

Snow didn’t stop play for Boston’s Mark Sands (pictured) at the Folksworth 15-mile race on Sunday.

Competing near Peterborough, Mark was pleased with the result considering the wintery conditions.

The runner - who competes for Skegness and District Running Club - completed the testing, two-lap course in 1 hr 30 mins 24 secs.

That was enough for him to secure an overall placing of fifth.

Skegness and District Running Club has training nights in Skegness, Spilsby , Boston and Horncastle.

For more information visit www.sadrc.co.uk