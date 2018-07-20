Thomas and Wade in the West prizes

Boston West Senior golfers held their annual exchange day with the seniors from Waltham Windmill.

They were playing for the Don Hilcote Trophy and it was Phil Thomas who took the honours with a good score of 36 points.

Phil Thomas.

Tom Curtis was second with 35, and John Chain third on 33.

Bottles of wine for nearest the pin were won by John Chain (5th hole); Bill Laing (9th hole); John Clark (14th hole) and Ricky Elms (17th hole).

There was a good turn out for the Captain’s Putter competition last Tuesday.

Enjoying a remarkable run of form, John Wade was the winner once again with a score of 38 points.

He finished two points clear of second place Graham Goor, who pipped Ken Ashforth into third place on countback, both players scoring 36.

Graham had a great run on the par three holes, which he played in only nine shots, with three birdies and one par, unfortunately for him this was cancelled out by three blobbed holes out of the last six holes.

The nearest the pin prize was won by Graham Goor on the second hole and nearest the pin in two was won by Peter Kelly on the 17th hole