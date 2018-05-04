Thompson and Morley into final

Brian Thompson and Luke Morley will compete in Westwood Lakes’ £5k final.

The duo came out on top in this week’s qualifiers to book their places in a tough field.

Thompson won last Tuesday’s qualifier, held on Swallow and Hawk Lakes.

He fished down the edge with pellets to catch a mixed bag from peg two of Swallow Lake

Results: 1 Brian Thompson (Westwood Lakes) Swallow peg 2, 127lb 4oz; 2 Alistar Ogilive (Sensas) Hawk peg 8, 120lb 6oz; 3 Roy Wells (Westwood Lakes) Swallow peg 6, 119lb 6oz; 4 Steve Lane (Westwood Lakes) Swallow peg 26, 117lb 10oz.

Morley will join him in the final, winning the Sunday Open on Skylark and Hawk Lake, where 44 anglers competed.

On a cold and windy day, Morley was on peg nine on Hawk, where he caught rotating lines across feeding pellets and groundbait with a soft 4mm expander on the hook to take the match.

Results: 1 Luke Morley (Trabbuco) Hawk peg 9, 138lb 10oz; 2 Carl-Lee Hopps (Westwood Lakes) Hawk peg 20, 97lb 8oz; 3 Tony Evans (Westwood Lakes) Skylark peg 29, 82lb 4oz; 4 Steve Reid (Markuyu) Skylark peg 26, 82lb 4oz.