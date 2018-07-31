Thurso test for pigeon fanciers

The final race of the old bird pigeon racing season was a 400-mile test from Thurso, held in conjunction with the North Road Championship Club.

Release of the birds was delayed for two days because of rain and poor visibility in Scotland.

The first return into Boston was to the loft of Russ and Denise Skinner, followed by Carl Upsall and grandson Reece.

Veteran Ted Attwater had a good race with three on the result sheet.

Results:

Boston and District FC: 1 Mr and Mrs R. Skinner 1085 yards per minute, 2 and 3 Mr and Mrs E. Attwater 1039 and 1033, 4 and 5 Mr and Mrs B. Garnham 983 and 981, 6 Mr and Mrs Attwater 846, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11 Mr and Mrs Garnham 811, 799, 790, 714 and 702, 12 D. Brackenbury 700.

Boston Central RPC: 1, 2, 3 and 4 Upsall and Grandson 1081, 900, 801 and 756, 5 Appleby and Dtr 603, 6 and 7 G. and C. Edwards 596 and 592, 8 A. and K. Kirkman 467.