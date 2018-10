The spoils were shared at Westwood Lakes’ Over 50s Open match on Thursday.

Of the 38 anglers taking part, Rod Asher and David Graves returned with identical weights.

Both put 46lbs 4oz on the scales.

Results: 1= Rod Asher (Westwood Lakes) peg 24, 46lbs 4oz; David Graves (Westwood Lakes) peg 30, 46lbs 4oz; 3 Ady Freeman (Westwood lakes) peg 36, 42lbs 4oz; 4 Barry Taylor (Westwood Lakes) peg 40, 31lbs 0oz.