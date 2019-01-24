Toms arrival finalises G&S Racing Kawasaki rider line-up

G&S Racing Kawasaki has finalised the 2019 rider line-up with the addition of young talent TJ Toms.

He will contest the Pirelli National Superstock 600 championship, alongside earlier signing Kevin Keyes, on board the new 2019 Kawasaki ZX6 machinery.

The 17-year-old rider, who hails from Puriton, is delighted to join the Wyberton team.

He said: “I am really happy to join G&S Racing Kawasaki and believe we have the package to win the championship this year.

“I improved with every race last year culminating with a podium finish at Brands Hatch for a hard-fought third place, so am sure I have the potential to be winning races in 2019.

“I have to thank Mark, Tom and Kay at G&S and my personal sponsors for giving me this great opportunity and I am looking forward to getting my season underway.”

Team manager Mark Fisher added: “I am very pleased to welcome TJ to the team.

“With TJ and Kevin Keyes both working together in the Pirelli Superstock 600 championship this year we have a very strong team and will be making a serious challenge for the title.

“Both will be riding the new Kawasaki ZX6 while Milo Ward will campaign the Superstock 1000 championship onboard the ZX10RR.”

Milo Ward has been out in Spain testing for a few days and although his new steed is not yet ready he had the use of Tom Fisher’s ZX10 in Andalusia to get a feel for the big bike.

He said: “I certainly feel like I have learnt lots about the Kawasaki ZX10RR, starting to adapt my style to make it work on the bigger bike.

“I’ll be honest, it hasn’t really felt like a big step, straight away I felt comfortable on the bike and it just worked with me.”

The team will return to Spain mid-March for a full test prior to the new season where the first round is set for Silverstone over the Easter weekend of April 19-22.