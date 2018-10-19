Tony’s on top

Boston West senior golfers played for the Tony Snell Memorial Trophy for the 17th time and, on a beautiful Tuesday morning, it was Tony Taylor who came out on top with 39 stableford points.

On a day of good scoring Tony just managed to pip Barrie Wilkinson into second place.

He scored a very consistent 37 points with Graham Squires in third place with 36 points.

The nearest pins in two were won by Erik Anderson on the fourth hole, and on the 17th hole it was Gavin West.

Tony Taylor is pictured receiving the Tony Snell Memorial Trophy from Tony’s daughters Sandra Reedman and Jane Hodgson.