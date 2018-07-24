Top-10 finishes for G&S Racing riders

All three G&S Racing Kawasaki riders brought their machines home safely on Sunday at Brands Hatch, with Tom Fisher recording a close 17th place in the third Superstock 1000 race and Milo Ward and Ben Luxton finishing their race in the Stock 600 class in eighth and ninth place.

Fisher had three races to contest, the first two being the two part event in the 100 race where the riders complete a 16-lap race for half points and return to the pits for a tyre change and fuel.

They then go back out for a second race.

In the first race Fisher began his campaign from the middle of the sixth row and soon made progress through to 18th position.

But he began to encounter problems with the big Kawasaki and was forced to retire on the final lap.

It was discovered the bike had a fuel pump failure and this caused the engine to overheat.

Because of the non finish he was unable to take part in the second race which was a disappointment to the team as he had been going so well.

On Sunday Fisher started from the eighth row but the race was red flagged on the first lap for a multiple crash.

At the restart Fisher made good progress through the field only for the race to be interrupted by the safety car.

Once the car left the track at mid race distance Fisher moved up into 17th position and was very close to the two riders ahead.

But he ran out of time and had to be content with 17th place.

Ward and Luxton were battling for position in the stock 600 race for the Wyberton-based team.

Ward began his race from the front row in third position but got a poor start.

He then had to take evasive action to avoid a crash and lost ground to finish the first lap in 10th position.

He then mounted his comeback and was running in seventh place at the halfway stage of the 14-lap affair.

But on the final lap he was mugged by Cameron Lee and crossed the finish line in eighth place to pick up eight championship points.

Luxton started from the fourth row and managed to avoid the first lap crash.

He was circulating in 11th place within a large group of riders with positions being exchanged on every lap.

On the penultimate lap he made a pass on Josh Wood and this time made it stick.

He crossed the finish line in ninth place just a couple of seconds behind his teammate.

Team manager Mark Fisher said: “The team had a mega weekend. Tom qualified well and was strong all weekend.

“He was so disappointed he had to pull in because of the fuel pump failure which meant he missed the second race.

“But we made a few changes prior to morning warm up and he was really strong in the last race.

“He was battling for 15th place for much of the race but was unlucky to run out of laps or he would have been able to pick up some championship points.

“Milo was superb all weekend.

“He got a bad start then was T-boned in the first corner crash and dropped back to 10th.

“But he didn’t give up and battled his way through to finish eighth and pick up some solid points.

“Ben is still struggling a bit to get to grips with the 600 after starting the season on a 1000cc bike.

“But he has made some big steps forward this weekend and feels much more comfy on the bike.”

The next round is at Thruxton on August 3-5.