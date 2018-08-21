Top-20 finish at Cadwell for Drury

On his return to race action following his crash at Brands Hatch earlier in the season, Old Leake rider Jack Drury recorded a top-20 finish to the Superstock 1000 race at his local circuit of Cadwell Park on Sunday.

Drury completed his free practice in 19th place and was looking forward to more of the same in qualifying.

But things didn’t quite go to plan for him as, on his fifth lap, he crashed out of the session at the Mountain top.

As the pace quickened for the rest of the riders Drury dropped down the order to 24th and was given a place on the eighth row of the grid for the start on Sunday’s 12-lap race.

As the lights went out Drury got a clean start and moved up to 22nd on the first lap.

When another rider crashed he was gifted a place to 21st and as the race went on he moved up into 20th place which he held to the chequered flag.

Drury said: “I came in after a couple of laps in qualifying to put a new tyre in.

“But it didn’t feel right and I lost the front on the mountain and crashed.

“It turned out it was a faulty tyre and Pirelli have sent it off for testing.

“But of course that put me on the back foot and I had to start well down the field.

“We were aiming for a points finish this weekend at our local track but it wasn’t to be.

“But we will move on to the next round and try again.”