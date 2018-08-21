Top-five Cadwell placings for G&S duo

Superstock 600 riders Milo Ward and Ben Luxton were racing for Wyberton-based G&S Racing Kawasaki at Cadwell Park at the weekend.

Tom Fisher was absent to attend a family wedding.

Ward recorded a fine third place and Luxton was fifth in a race that was plagued with red flag situations.

After qualifying in second place Ward settled into fifth place until the race was red flagged after just five laps.

At the re-start he didn’t get the best of starts and was fourth on the first lap but overhauled Joe Sheldon-Shaw to move into third on lap two but again the red flags brought the race to an untimely end.

Finally at the re-start, a five lap dash to the flag, Ward once again settled into third place on the first lap but made a move on Aaron Clarke at the chicane to take up second place.

But Clarke fought back and one lap later he regained his second place passing Ward at Park Corner.

Although Ward was very close to Clarke he was unable to make a move on him and had to settle for third place at the chequered flag.

Ward moved up to fourth in the rider standings on 92 points.

Luxton qualified in fifth place for a second row start and was running in sixth place when the first red flag halted proceedings.

At the re-start he moved up into fourth place when two riders ahead crashed which brought out the red flag once again.

Starting the five-lap sprint from the second row Luxton remained in fifth place throughout the race crossing the finish line to pick up 11 championship points which bring his total to 49 and move him up the rider standings to 10th.

The next round is at Silverstone over the weekend of September 7-9.