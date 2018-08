Top four positions for Kirkham from Bubwith

Andy Kirkman had a great result when Boston Central Racing Pigeon Club held their first young bird race of the season from Bubwith, taking the first four positions.

He was also sixth and seventh from the second race, also from Bubwith, when the winners were Carl Upsall and grandson Reece.

Results:

Boston Central RPC: Bubwith I: 1, 2, 3 and 4 A. and K. Kirkman 1705.965, 1705.174 (2) and 1704, 5, 6 and 7 J. McFadyen 1702, 1701 and 1699, 8 R. Brocklesby 1661, 9 Upsall and Grandson 1639, 10 K. Ward 1635, 11 R. Brocklesby 1617, 12 A. and K. Kirkman 1612.

Bubwith II: 1 Upsall and Grandson 1647, 2 R. Brocklesby 1629, 3 and 4 Upsall and Grandson 1624 and 1623, 5 J. McFadyen 1608, 6 and 7 A. and K. Kirkman 1604 and 1602, 8 J. McFadyen, 1597, 9 Upsall and Grandson 1596.572, 10 Appleby and Dtr 1596.207, 11 R. Brocklesby 1593, 12 Upsall and Grandson 1591.

Boston and District FC: Bubwith II: 1, 2 and 3 Mr and Mrs E. Attwater 1641, 1490 and 1489, 4, 5 and 6 Spooner and Frost 1469, 1447 and 1402, 7 L.R. Manning 1391.

Swineshead and District RPC: Bubwith II: 1, 2, 3 and 4 Frank Corby 1464, 1403, 1341 and 1338, 5 A. Simpson 1331, 6 and 7 Craig Pearson 1309 and 1266, 8 A. Simpson 1175.