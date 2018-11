Boston Golf Club held their Captain’s Inaugural to welcome Philip Sale into the role.

The competition was a full handicap stableford , won by Gary Frost with 40 points.

The runner up was Gary Gayward with 36, Mac Mcphail pushed into third on countback.

Category winners: G. Sharp 35, C. Runnals 33, L. Brooks 35.

Frost is pictured with new Captain Philip Sale.