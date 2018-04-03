Top-six finishes for the draperRACING riders

The weather at Donington Park played its part in the racing over the weekend, but this didn’t deter the two draperRACING riders as they both claimed a sixth place in Sunday’s races.

Tommy Philp added to that with a seventh-place finish in the British Supersport Feature race on Monday.

East Kirkby rider Philp wasn’t fazed by the bad weather and put the draperRACING Yamaha R6 up into 11th place to start the short British Supersport Sprint race from a fourth row grid position on Sunday.

He got away well and made rapid progress up to eighth place on the first lap before passing Bradley Jones on lap later.

He continued in seventh place but when James Rispoli crashed he was elevated up into sixth place on lap six of eight.

Holding a comfortable sixth position he crossed the finish line just a seventh of a second away from James Westmoreland and a full two-and-a-half seconds ahead of David Allingham.

Philp said: “I had a really good race and feel there is more to come.

“The bike was mega and the set up worked perfectly.

“The conditions out there were not good, it was really cold and windy but at least it was dry. Thanks to my team for their hard work in this dreadful weather.”

After a lot of hard work by the ground staff and marshals the feature race did go ahead with Philp starting from the third row.

Conditions had improved and the track was drying fast.

As the lights went out Philp retained eighth place before passing Ross Twyman on lap two.

He remained in seventh throughput the 16 laps to pick up a further nine points which added to the 10 he picked up in the first race bring his total to 19th and place him seventh in the rider standings.

Teammate Aaron Clarke had a strong qualifying to start his race from a second row grid position.

His race was scheduled for Monday morning, but with the weather forecast to deteriorate further the race director brought the National Superstock 600 race forward to Sunday afternoon when, although dry it was still very cold.

As the race got underway Clarke was quick to move forward to fourth on lap two but was pushed back to sixth one lap later where he remained throughout the 12-lap affair.

He was never troubled throughout the race and crossed the finish line some seven seconds ahead of the next placed rider.

Clarke said: “I am delighted with that result.

“I was not that far away from the leading group and am confident I can run with the leaders now.

“It was really cold out there but it was the same for all of us and we all seemed to cope well with the freezing wind.

“It was a good move by the race director to move us forward a day as at least it was dry.

“Both of us have brought some top results back to the team today, which is great for the sponsors.

“The bike is mega and it’s thanks to the team for their hard work especially in difficult conditions.

“I could have gone out in the Supersport Feature race on Monday but with the conditions as they are I decided against it as there is nothing to be gained and, at this stage of the season, a lot to be lost.”

The next round is at Brands Hatch on the short and technical Indy circuit on April 15.