Top six slot for equestrian ace Lily

Riding Ann Savage’s black mare Beckhouse Cancara, Boston High School pupil Lily Payne showed outstanding ability to keep her cool in soaring temperatures on day one of the FEI European Championships in Fontainbleau, France.

She finished the day with a score of 69.42% to secure 18th place out of 44 starters and the team test day gave her a score of 70.19% and ninth overall place and ensure her of a place in the individual championship, which were open to the top 18 riders

Lily rode an excellent test on Sunday morning, scoring 71.25% to move up to sixth.

Fourteen-year-old Lily has been riding for as long as she can remember and is supported every step of the way by mum Sarah Payne - who runs Leverton’s Sheepgate Equestrian and was previously a competitor in the Pony Europeans of 1990 and 1991 - who also managed to keep her cool as Lily’s trainer during this year’s championships.

Lily qualified for the European Championships following a very successful international show in Hagen, Germany.