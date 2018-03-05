Top two both pick up six points in bowls league

Eastenders picked up another six points as they edged closer to the Boston Indoor Bowls League’s Orchard Orthotics Foot Care Division One title.

Against a strong Jolly Farmers team, Stuart Moore Louise Catchpole and Paul Flatters were 23-0 up after just 14 ends, easing to a 27-5 victory.

Rod West.

The Farmers trio of Bill Exton, Dick Allen and Sue Hoyles scored on 10 of the 19 ends but Enders’ skip Richard Vinter won 17-12.

Second-placed Carlton Road took all the points from A40 as Les Feary was successful 24-15 and Chris Gill’s rink beat Jean Cammack’s 26-19, despiote being level at 17 ends.

Invaders proved too strong for Red 5, Adam Hodgson, Rod West and Scott Whyers winning 21-11 and Nathan Dunnington, Pete Hoyles and Ian Tebbs succeeding 24-13.

Norprint surprised third-placed Holland Fen when Merv Pack, Ted Bloodworth and Tony Hall won 19-18 for two very good points against Ab French, George Hardstaff and Mick Tomlin.

The Fenmen’s Bazza Wilson, Eric Dilnot and Ron Flowers won the aggregate points with win of 10-23.

Royal Mail and Punchbowlers shared the rink points but it was higher team Punchbowlers who claimed the extra points as Dave Peacock, Bunny Reeson and Steve Skelton won 25-11, bettering Roy Vinter’s 12-23.

Strollers pulled off an emphatic win against IBC, Jean Woods, June Bates and Bernard Woods (27-14) and Edna Priestley, Pat Morrisey and Alan Everitt (19-9) doing the damage.

In the T&B Containers Division Two, leaders Parthians extended their lead to seven points when they met second-placed Breakaways.

Jan Currie, Ann Jackson and Derek Butwright won 18-21 for Breakaways but Parthians’ Diane Bedford, Ann Martin and Pete Bedford won 23-11 for the extra points.

Newly-promoted Cosmos found Autos in good form, but Kathryn Rockall, Andrew Dunnington and Jean Thompson won two very good points (12-17).

Autos’ Keith Wilson, Tom Freeston and Norman Wright replied 30-14.

Patriarchs scrambled home against Boston Park with a one-shot margin to win the aggregate points.

The Park’s Alan Batchelor won 17-21 but Robert Goodale, Alan Bristow and Alan Woods triumphed 18-13.

Vikings were matched against Poachers and failed to win a point.

The Burtons picked up four useful points against the odds when they met fourth-placed Feathers.

Burtons captain Dave Bailey, assisted by Jean Young and Gordon Goringe, gathered the shots at will to win 30-7 against Derek Hunn.

That more than covered the reply from Feathers’ Brian Sansam of 13-19.