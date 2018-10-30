Top two pull away in bowls league

This week saw the Boston Indoor Bowls League’s top two pull away from Holland Fen in the Orchard Orthotics Foot and Health Care Division One.

Leaders Carlton Road, matched against the Fenmen, finished with all points and an overall score of 56 -19.

Second-placed Eastenders saw off the challenge of Strollers with wins of 22-12 for Paul Flatters, while newcomer Jordan Philpott enjoyed his debut with a win of 21-15.

Red 5 clinched the aggregate points against A40 thanks to the success of Margaret Daubney, Neil Owen and Bob Lody, who raced away to an emphatic lead against Arnold Bennett and triumphed 25-12.

IBC came up against a very resilient Jolly Farmers team who won on both rinks to leap above their opposition in the table.

Bill Exton, Dick Allen and Rita Epton won 19-15 against Ted Bourne, Stan Lawrence and Peter Stringfellow and Ray Reeson, Joe Moore and David Allen won 24-15 against Tony Powell.

Invaders maintained their high position when they defeated Punchbowlers.

Rod West won 27-9 and Scott Whyers finished strongly to win 28-14.

Royal Mail picked up their third win of the campaign with a success against Parthians.

Barbara Kenny, Ted Bloodworth and Geoff Taylor won 21-13 against Keith Nix while Carol Clarke, Alan Hill and Steve Todd won 18-13.

In the T&B Containers Division Two, leaders Cosmos were on a bye week so second-placed Nomads closed the gap with a good result against Autos.

Mel Maddison and Barry Beagles skipped their rinks to wins of 17-16 and 20 -12.

Boston Park won a close game against the Golfers, which moved them up to third and the Golfers dropped down the table.

Clarke Britchford skipped her rink to a success of 24-14, which covered the reply from Golfers Graham Scarboro (10-18).

Patriarchs had the aggregate points in the bag at 17 ends, but the Breakaways put in a late run to turn around the overall result.

Ivan Dilley picked up a last end count of four which saw him winning 21-14 and Jan Currie, Henry Dowse and Bernard Woods closed their deficit down to just one shot as Patriarchs’ Ray Woods hung on to win 18-19.

Dynamics picked up maximum points from their game against Vikings.

Jonathan West won 28-16 and Graham Wilinson pIcked up a last-gasp count of four to win 19-17.

Feathers squeezed another win by just two shots against Poachers

Brian Sansam, for Feathers, lead 22-8 and finished winning 22-18. Keith Stones lead 15-13 and fell 15-18 to Bob Tingey.

In the Cammacks Division Three, Burtons maintained their top spot but suffered their second defeat of the season when Bias had an overall win of 32-27.

Just three points behind the Burtons and a game in hand, Fairways have still to lose a game.

Matched against Amateurs in third spot, Anthea Hall won a very close game against Mick Greet 15-12 and Carol Nundy won with plenty to spare 22-8.

U3 did really well to win all six points from the Shipmates.

Carol Burge, Vera Thorold and Ray Thorold triumphed 18-11 and Michael Teasdale, Val Thompson and Peter Copeland won 23-14.

Phoenix and the Saxons shared the rink points but it was the higher team Saxons who won the additional thanks to Tracey Hodgson, Phil Stubley and John Hodgson (22-15).

The Phantoms picked up their first points of the season with a win against Hotspurs.

For the Hotspurs, Robert Druce hung on to win 19-20 but the Phantoms trio of Heppenstall, Heppenstall and Kevin Rockall won 18-10 for four points.

Boston Indoor Bowling Club will welcome English Indoor Bowls President Mark Cohen to the club today (Wednesday).

The Mayor of Boston, Coun Judith Skinner will also be in attendance.

A Boston team will be playing against the President’s team before a meal to celebrate.