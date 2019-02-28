Tournament win for tennis ace Chmielik

Boston Tennis Club’s February Grade Four Tournament took place last week, with Michal Chmielik claiming victory in his age category.

There was a strong contingent from the Sleaford Road club in the over 35s men’s event which was won by Chmielik.

He overcame James Newton in the semis in a third set tie-break.

Larry Churchward missed out in the other semi to the Keith James from Lincoln.

Boston’s Andy Clamp, Phil Cosgriff and Philippe Servonat were also in the mix.

James Gedney was the runner-up in the 12 and under boys.

Paul Aranin and Will Pettitt also played at this age group.

In the mini age groups Boston’s keen band of mini red youngsters competed at under eights, with strong enthusiasm and commitment.

Although the top spots alluded them, Jack May, George Skipworth, Alayna Buswell, Louis Clark, Lewis Patchett, Olivia Hilton, Natasha Dodes and Declan Dodes all played well.

In the under 10s, Ben Rudkin showed strong form to win this event with the loss of only a few games.

There were good performances from Boston’s Billy Smith, Finley Houghton and Matilda Clark.

Ben Rudkin had previously put in a great performance to win the mini green u10s competition at Nottingham’s David Lloyd.

Billy Smith had also played recently at Caunton and had won the 10 and unders at that tournament.

Other youngsters putting in good half term performances around the country over half term were Will Cheer, the 14 and under runner-up at Harlow, and Emily Stukins, 12 and under runner-up at a tournament in Sheffield.

Poppy Gibbons has been invited to compete in the Grade 1 National Girls’s 10 and under final at the beginning of March.

She has earned her place by competing successfully in recent Grade Two tournaments.

In the Winter League, Boston A – Will Cheer, James Gedney, Thomas Piggins and Daniels Goreliks - claimed a winning draw against Louth.