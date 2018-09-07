Town boxing club re-opens its doors

The Boston Amateur Boxing Club has re-opened its doors for their 56th season of competitive boxing.

Youngsters Dylan Harmon, Coby Brown, Jimmy and Harry Britton, as well as plenty of others, will be looking to build on their success from last season and add to the impressive roster of past champions the club has helped produce.

Anyone wishing to take up boxing, whether it be for fitness, discipline or confidence, should come along to our training sessions.

There is no obligation to box for people looking to work on fitness.

Boston ABC can boast 10 coaches who are all trained to England Boxings standar as well as being first aid trained, DBS cleared and have attended a child safeguarding course.

Class times: Beginners (7-16 years) - Tuesday and Fridays 6-7pm (£1); 16 years+ - Tuesday and Fridays 7-8pm (£2); 5-8 years - Saturdays 9am-10am (£1).

For further information visit bostonamateurboxingclub.co.uk or call Peter Foster on 07774 181 585.