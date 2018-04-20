Town venue to host live wrestling action

After successful shows at The Gliderdrome, Extreme American Wrestling (EAW) returns next weekend with a live action wrestling show.

EAW, based in Leverton, near Boston, promise a night of incredible wrestling action at Fenside Community Centre, in Taverner Road, on Saturday, April 28.

Audiences can watch WWE style wrestling up close for a fraction of the price.

The event is suitable for families, as children can take home souvenirs, and meet EAW wrestlers for free autographs and photographs.

Nick Ashberry, from EAW, said: “With a full bar and kitchen, and of course some incredible in-ring action, it’s going to be a great night of live wrestling with all your favourites.”

The latest show for EAW was in February this year at The Gliderdrome, in Boston - with the show proving so popular that it was a sell-out.

EAW have advised that if you reserved seats at The Gliderdrome but missed the show, then your seats will be waiting for you at Fenside Community Centre - just give your name on arrival.

Doors open at 6pm for a 7pm start.

EAW expect a sell-out event, so it is advised that you book tickets in advance.

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults, £8 for children, and £30 for a family of four.

They are available to reserve by calling 07708896048 or you can also reserve a ticket on the door.

For more, search for Extreme American Wrestling on Facebook or visit www.eawrestling.co.uk