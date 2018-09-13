Tri Club’s ladies take top prizes at Louth

Boston Triathlon Club sent a strong contingent to the annual Louth Triathlon.

The event, held at the Meridian Leisure Centre, is the second of two events in SBR’s Lincs series.

From Boston, 10 individual entries and one relay team took to the course for the sprint distance, which included a 400m pool swim, 14-ride on the bike and a 3.1-mile run.

Liz Cannon claimed first place in the Female Series with teammate Linda Rands third.

The Boston Belles relay team of Jo Lovell (swim), Caroline Herriott (ride) and Sarah Firth (run) won the relay title while Kelly Mountain came first in aquabike.

Pictured are the Boston women’s team.