Triathlete Ball’s Euro challenge

Boston Triathlon Club member Katie Ball represented Great Britain at the ETU middle-distance championships in Ibiza.

Katie (pictured) qualified for the age-group event after finishing second in her age-group at OSB Holkham in July last year, and has been training for the distance in earnest since last September.

Ibiza comes after a strong season for Katie, which includes competing at the ETU Sprint distance event at Glasgow in August.

Race day was cold and wet, then the thunder and lightning started.

Roads around the course were flooded, delaying the start of the event and resulting in the bike leg being shortened.

After a tough event, in far from ideal conditions, Katie crossed the line ninth in her age group and 37th lady overall with a time of 3:47.24.