Triathlete Oliver’s top-20 Euro finish

Triathlete Craig Oliver claimed an impressive 17th-place finish when representing Great Britain at the ETU European Championships.

Competing at Tartu, Estonia, the Boston Triathlon Club member claimed a top-20 finish in a field of 930 athletes.

After qualifying to wear the GB suit more than a year ago, Oliver had put in months of hard training, which definitely paid off.

He completed a 1,750m swim in 18 mins 23 secs and averaged 22.4 mph on the bike for the 25-mile route.

The sweltering conditions were taking their toll on athletes, but Oliver completed the 10k in just over the 40-minute mark.

He was the fourth GB athlete to cross the finish line.