Triathletes tackle the Thoresby 10k

Boston Triathlon Club members took to the trial as SBR Events hosted its the fourth annual Thoresby trail run.

The multi-distance event takes part in the grounds of Thoresby Park, north Nottinghamshire.

Oliver Aiken.

Run along old military roads, grass tracks and through woodland around the country estate, the route includes a few hills to offer a challenge in the scenic Nottinghamshire countryside.

All three of the Boston Tri Club athletes who competed choose the 10k distance.

Frances Mills was first home for the club in a time of 57.16, finishing third in category (F50-59) and 33rd woman overall.

Closely following her was Rachael Satchwell in 57.20, 15th in category (F40-49) and 36th female overall.

Mark Burrows rounded off the trio in a respectable time of 1:08.47.

He was eighth in category (M60+) and the 145th male.

Oliver Aiken continues to enjoy his first season in the Lincolnshire Cyclo-Cross League.

He donned his Boston kit to take part in the fourth round.

A warm and windy day could be found for the event, hosted by Witham Wheelers, at the hilly and slippery Church Farm course.

Oliver achieved a time of 32.50 and finished sixth in the under 14 boys’ section and 15th junior overall.

Oliver’s enthusiasm and continued improvement has clearly rubbed off on his uncle Chris Aiken. who competed in his first cyclo-cross event, borrowing Oliver’s bike.

Chris finished 25th in the senior men’s category with a time of 1:04.50.