Triathlon club hoping for another top year

Boston Triathlon Club are in training for their second full season.

Junior and adult training is back in full flow and the 2017 East Midlands British Triathlon Club of the Year are hoping for another successful 12 months.

Juniors can start development in cycling and running at six years of age.

The triathlon club are operating swimming sessions, social and training cycle rides and weekly track sessions, as well as yoga and turbo classes.

They have also unveiled their new gazebo.

It was presented to the club by Chris and Amanda Aiken, and the club would like to thank both families who own Wainfleet’s TruckMasters Handling for their support.

The gazebo will be the base for Boston club competitors at all major events of the upcoming year.

Further details are available at www.bostontri.org.uk