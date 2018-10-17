Triathlon third for young ace Jessica

Boston Triatlon Club was represented at the final round of the East Midlands Junior Race Series.

The event was hosted by the Absolute Triathlon Club in Nottingham.

Jessica Herriott.

Boston Triathlon Club’s Jessica Herriott made the journey to compete in the eighth and final round.

It was a cold, wet and windy day, making the course tricky.

Jessica gave it everything at the end of what has been a long season, beginning with a duathlon at RAF Scampton in April.

Over the course of the series Jessica has accumulated the third highest points tally in her category out of all eight races, a great achievement and proof of her determination.

Boston Triathlon Club’s Oliver Aiken and Nick Ward didn’t let the end of the triathlon season slow them down as they both took part in the first round of the Lincolnshire Cyclo-cross League at Heckington this weekend.

The event is hosted by Sleaford Wheelers.

Both finished very respectably in their first outings in the discipline.

Oliver finished 13th in the under 14 boys and Nick 36th in the vets category.

Boston Triathlon Club have been awarded the Tri Mark Bronze by British Triathlon.

By achieving this award the club has proved that they are a safe, rewarding and a fulfilling place for participants of all genders and ages to take part in the sport of triathlon.

The club was proud to share the day with a representative of one of its key sponsors Paul Clarke, of Clarke Construction Ltd.