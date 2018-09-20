Triathlon third place for Ball

Boston Triathlon Club member Katie Ball competed in the North Norfolk Triathlon at Wells-next-the-Sea, claiming third spot.

The Olympic distance triathlon (1500m swim, 42km bike, 10km run) saw Katie begin strongly, finishing the swim with a season’s best time.

The young triathletes at Lincoln.

Heading out on the bike she made up plenty of places, getting off the bike in third.

Maintaining the pace, Katie headed out to the run with the second fastest female run time to finish in third overall.

Katie’s next race takes her to Ibiza to compete in the European Championships, where she hopes to finish in the top 10 in her age group.

One of Boston Triathlon Club’s newer competitors attended the Derby Triathlon.

In only her third event, Rachael Satchwell was among the 45o-strong field which took on the sprint distance in the village of Etwall.

The PMA Racing event consisted of a 400m pool swim, 18km bike ride, and 5km run.

A bike course of gentle rolling hills brought a new challenge for Rachael with her relative inexperience of riding outside of the flats of South Lincolnshire.

The run was mostly an off-road course on a disused railway line, which again made use of the Derbyshire hilly landscape.

Rachael completed the course in a total of 1 hr 27 mins, and came ninth in her age group out of 32 females.

Boston Triathlon Club saw 24 junior athletes compete at the LincolnTri Children’s Triathlon.

The event took part at the Yarborough Leisure Centre in the city, the swim being held in the 25m indoor pool, the bike on a track and the run on a mixture of grass and tarmac, all within the complex grounds.

The team excelled themselves and came away from the event with two seconds and a third in age category and a win for the fun run.

Results: Tristar Start age 8 (50m swim, 600m bike, 800m run) - Willow Wheeler 9 mins 48 secs (3rd F), Poppy Reid 10 mins 29 secs (6th F), Lola Ward 10 mins 31 secs (7th F), Maisie Presgrave 13 mins 20 secs (16th F), Matthew Bush 8 mins 43 secs (2nd M), Reuben Owen 10 mins 1 sec (15th M); Tristar 1 age 9-10 (150m swim, 2400m bike, 1200m run) - Ella Firth 19 min 0 secs (10th F), Jessica Herriott 19 mins 45 secs (16th F), Lucy Taylor 22 mins 57 secs (34th F), Megan Bourne 23 mins 13 secs (36th F), Lewis Smith 18 mins 51 secs (24th M), Frank Kenning 18 mins 53 secs (25th M), Finlay Pittam 21 mins 18 secs (44th M); Tristar 2 age 11-12 (200m swim, 4000m bike, 1800m run) - Anna Satchwell 23 mins 36 secs (2nd F), Alicia Bush 25 mins 53 secs (18th F), Grace Kenning 28 min 4 secs (28th F), Frankie Owen 28 mins 28 secs (33rd F), Jack Pittam 26 min 40 sec (36th M), Oliver Aiken 27 mins 17 secs (39th M), Joshua Robertson 28 mins 19 secs (46th M), Dylan Hoole 34 mins 10 secs (56th M); Tristar 3 age 13-14 (300m swim, 6400m bike, 2400m run) - Grace Satchwell 41 mins 23 secs (27th F), Matthew Lewis 34 mins 46 secs (32nd M), Ewan Hoole 45 mins 08 secs (48th M); Fun run age seven and under - Hugo Ward 1 mins 30 secs (winner), Ethan Owen, Freddie Robertson, Freya Wheeler, Henry Bourne, John Taylor, Lexi Smith, Louise Herriott, Oliver Stanton.

Boston Triathlon Club are hosting a GO-TRI event at the Princess Royal Sports Arena on Sunday, September 23, with registration from 8.15am.