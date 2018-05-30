Trio are set for Europro Tour action

Boston golfers Dave Coupland, Billy Spooner and Jordan Wrisdale will be in Europro Tour action from today.

The trio will compete at the Matchroom Sport Championship at Harleyford Golf Club, Buckinghamshire, looking to make the cut at the three-day tournament which finishes on Friday.

Coupland (pictured) finished tied 28th in the tour’s opening round, the MotoCaddy Masters, at Frilford Heath a fortnight ago.

He recorded rounds of 72, 73, 72 on the par 72 course to finish +1 in Oxfordshire, scooping £406 in prize money.

Coupland, who has twice competed at the Masters, finished level with Alexander MacGregor, James Scade and Niall Kearney.

Paul O’Hara (-5) won the £10,000 first place money.