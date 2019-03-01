Trio Chris, Ann and Pam are in the pink

Boston Golf Club’s Ladies’s Section are still enjoying the weekly 10-hole roll-up fun competitions.

Last week’s challenge was a Pink Ball three player stableford.

There were double scores for the player with the pink ball, which changed on consecutive holes,plus one other player to count on each hole played.

The winning threeball were Chris Sherriff, Ann Gullick and Pam Bett with 55 points.

Hilary Calvert, Chris Needham and Jenny Geeson were the runners-up with 54 points.

Sunday’s Gents’s Stableford was won by M. Ransom.

Results: 1 M. Ransom 40, 2 P. Bastock 39, 3 R. Stokes 37, 4 T. Sims 37, 5 M. Arnold 36; Cat 12: A. Potter 34; Cat 13-18: M. Wood 36; Cat 19-28: N. Borrell 36.