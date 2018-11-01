Trio target places on European Tour

Three Boston golfers are hoping to take a step closer to a place on the European Tour this week.

Jordan Wrisdale, Dave Coupland and Billy Spooner will all be in action at the second round of Qualifying School.

The trio will compete at different venues in Spain from Friday, but each has the same ambition of earning a spot on the Tour.

“That’s the goal. We want to be there,” said Coupland, who has already confirmed promotion to the Challenge Tour for 2019 and finished on top of the PGAEuroPro Tour’s Order of Merit.

“I feel I’ve really stepped up my game this year. I’ve been getting the experience and now I feel like I can play consistently well.

“I’ve been really happy this year with how everything has gone, the hard work is paying off.

“I wanted to make sure I got back to the Challenge Tour, and I’ve done that.

“But I’ll be trying to get onto the European Tour, hopefully things can go my way on the day.”

Coupland will be playing at the Las Colinas Golf & Country Club, Alicante, while Spooner, who has also booked a place on the Challenge Tour, will be in action at the Desert Springs Golf Club, Almeria, where he played for the first time during last week’s PGA EuroPro Tour Championships

“I feel I’m playing better than ever. I’m learning little bits every day and improving bit by bit,” Spooner said.

“The European Tour is where everyone wants to be. You have to work hard but on the day, if things feel right and you get the putter working, you could get your tour card.

“It’s down to how it goes on the day.

“There are some people who don’t have a great year and then it comes together at the right time. You just have to play your best.”

Wrisdale, meanwhile, narrowly missed out on a top-five finish in the Order of Merit.

However, he still has the same focus as his fellow Bostonians as he heads to El Encin Golf Hotel, Madrid.

He told The Standard: “Hopefully, I can progress to the Tour.

“You spend the year trying to get in the Challenge Tour, but you have a chance to move all the way up.

“You have to work hard but my aim is to do well and, if I can get onto the Tour, then I’ll begin working hard to keep my card.”