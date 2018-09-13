Trophy doubles for tennis pair

Victoria Beardsley and Matthew Gedney both finished with two trophies at the annual Scott Dunn Hunstanton Lawn Tennis Tournament.

This popular holiday venue hosts a tournament at the end of the summer holidays and has become a favoured destination for local tennis players.

This year was no exception and Boston Tennis Club members were well represented on the finals’ day.

Juniors Lucy Hull, Charlotte Priestley, Tom Cozens, Calypso Priestley and William Cheer all had at least one appearance in the finals, but it was Beardsley and Gedney who led the way

Beardsey won the girls’ under 18s singles by beating Hull before teaming up with Priestley to win the doubles at the same age group, coming back from a set down against Hull and Pippa Bourne to win the title.

Gedney won the under 18 boys’ singles before he joined forces with Hull to win the under 18 mixed doubles beating club-mates Cozens and Beardsley in the final.

Priestley was runner-up in the under 16 mixed doubles while Cheer took silver in the in the under 14 singles.

The Boston Tennis Club seniors also had their week in the sunshine, and even though they did not populate as many of the finals as the juniors, many of those who played have solid tales to tell of victories that they had during the week.

Linda Barrow and Rachel Gedney had a comfortable win in the final of the open restricted women’s doubles, losing just a handful of games throughout.

Rachel Hawkesworth, with her regular partner Margaret Fincham, won the senior women’s doubles and Andy Clamp was one of the runner-up partnerships in the men’s doubles.