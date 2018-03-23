Trophy win for Wade

Boston West Seniors played for the Jack Watson Memorial Trophy last Tuesday, with John Wade running out the winner with an excellent score of 35 stableford points.

Eddie Hunt was second, just beating Norman Stanley on countback, as he came in third with 33 points.

Keith Boothby was nearest the pin on hole eight, with an excellent shot just 7ft from the pin.

Nearest the pin in two on the 17th was Jim Weight, 5ft 1in away.

On Thursday the Boston West Seniors played Spalding Seniors in a very enjoyable match, with Spalding coming out on top 3.5-2.5.

The Boston West pairs were: captain Bill Laing and Graham Squires (lost 3/1); Les Martin and Neil McCallum (lost 2 holes); Graham Goor and Norman Stanley (won 7/5); Ian McKenzie and Simon Cooper (won 3/2); Ken Ashforth and Phil Thomas (halved); Keith Boothby and John Baker (lost 3/2).