Tweddle wins three-day festival

The three-day Drennan Over 50s Festival was hosted by Westwood Lakes from Tuesday to Thursday last week.

A big field of 108 anglers took part in the event, which was sponsored by Drennan, with prizes presented by five-time world angling champion Alan Scotthorne on Thursday evening.

Day one produced some big weights from the four lakes used - Skylark, Swallow, Osprey and Falcon.

On Osprey Lake, Mick Stamp put 188lbs 8oz on the scales of F1 Carp caught shallow and down the edge on pellet to win the section, with Barry Bush wining the lake with 204lbs 0oz of F1s caught shallow.

Swallow Lake saw some big carp into double figures, with Ady Gathercole weighing in with 144lbs 8oz to win his section.

It was very close on Skylark Lake, where Richard Kinnersley, on the end peg, weighed in with 218lbs 8oz of mainly carp, most of which were caught down the margins.

Also on Skylark, Dave Dawber had a haul of 212lbs 8oz and Andy Lumb landed 200lbs exactly.

It was a close-run affair on Falcon Lake, with Paul Cartledge catching 148lbs 12oz to just get the nod from Roger Parnell (147lbs 6oz).

Rick Tweddle won his section with 131lbs 0oz.

On day two the anglers rotated and fished on a different lake and Richard Kinnersley, leading the way on the results board from day one, was drawn on Falcon Lake and duly obliged to win his section with 171lbs 12oz of F1 carp.

Rick Tweddle put 200lbs 12oz on the scales to win the lake on Osprey keeping up his good form of late.

Not to be outdone, Mick Stamp, on Skylark, won that lake with 220lbs 6oz, putting him top of the leaderboard going into the last day.

Roy Wells fished the feeder on Swallow Lake to win the section with 134lbs 0oz, including carp to 14lbs.

With five anglers on two points it made the third and final day very open as to who would come out the eventual winner.

Leader after day two, Mick Stamp, went to Falcon Lake hoping to do well from peg 37, but it was Barry Bush on the next peg who put 200lbs 10oz on the scales to take the vital point and beat Stamp’s 168lbs 14oz.

It was a similar story for Richard Kinnersley on Osprey Lake. Despite putting 170lbs 10oz on the scales, he had to settle for second in section, as Steve Holdsworth took the section with 182lbs 2oz and a vital point lost for Richard.

Andy Lumb finished fourth in a tight section on Swallow, weighing in with 116lbs 8oz. This left it wide open for the two anglers left on two points.

Drawn in the same section on Skylark, Bob Smith (peg 33) and Rick Tweddle (peg 34) were competing side by side.

Rick caught well in his margins late on with mainly carp to win the section and the festival overall with the perfect three points.

He is the first angler to win a three-day festival at Westwood Lakes outright with three points and no weight count back.

Top 10 anglers overall: 1. Rick Tweddle 3pts 486lbs 12oz; 2. Mick Stamp 4pts 577lbs 12oz; 3. Richard Kinnersley 4pts 560lbs 14oz; 4. Barry Bush 4pts 98lbs 14oz; 5. Roy Nicholls 5pts 411lbs 4oz; 6. Andy Lumb 6pts 505lbs 0oz; 7. Ady Gathercole 6pts 457lbs 14oz; 8. Paul Oglesbee 6pts 442lbs 4oz; 9. Paul Cartledge 6pts 408lbs 4oz; 10. Bob Smith 6pts 383lbs 10oz