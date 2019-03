Kirton Holme GC’s Club Captain and Ladies’s Captain raised £4,172 for their charities.

The money raised was split between the British Heart Fountain and Alzheimer’s Association, each receiving £2,086.

Pictured are Gary Burr, of the British Heart Foundation, and the Alzheimer’s Association’s Oliver Larkin receiving their cheques from 2018 Captain Barry Hunt and Ladies’s. Captain Marlene Morris.