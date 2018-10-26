Tyler scoops bronze at taekwondo open

Taekwondo youngster Tyler Turner has scooped bronze at the NTC Open in Nottingham.

The two-day event saw thr 10-year-old Para athlete compete in his first open on PSS (electronic points scoring system), and his first competition fighting by WT abled-bodied rules.

Tyler won his first match comfortably, losing his second to the the favorite and eventual gold winner in the children’s -32kg category.

Coach Jason Featherstone could not have been prouder, stating: “I couldn’t ask for more, Tyler fought his heart out.

“Hard work does pay off. So, so proud of my team at Pilgrim Taekwondo.”

Tyler is back in training for his next competition, in Bradford next month where he will take part in Poomsae (patterns) and Koriyo (fighting) disciplines.

For more information about the club, which is open to all, call Jason on 07519 758889.