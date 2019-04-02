Unanimous victory for young Harmon

Boston Amateur Boxing Club’s Harvey Harmon recorded a unanimous victory over Londoner Francie McDonagh.

Saturday night’s contest in Leicester saw Harvey fast on the attack against his opponent from Harrow ABC.

He began pressuring by persistently moving forward and delivering spiteful combination shots that were making their mark on the London fighter.

Harvey fought with a good aggression and, whilst he didn’t have it all his own way, he hustled well and fought at a pace the Harrow boy couldn’t stay with, making him the deserved winner.

Last Thursday his older brother Dylan Harmon made the trip to Sheffield to take on local fighter Braden Hudson of the Parson Cross ABC.

They both played their part in a barnstorming contest that left the crowd breathless at times.

Neither wanted to give ground, ensuring a back-and-forth tussle took place for the entire three rounds.

The bout was ultimately awarded to the local fighter, albeit by a split decision.

Also on Thursday, in Chester, the club took promising youngsters Bee Hallgarth and Harley Butterfield to compete in skills contests, both their second bout within five days.

First in was Bee, who met her opponent Robyn Thomas of Blacon ABC, showing a calmness and patience.

She gave her opponent many things to think about during the contest.

Harley continues to show why he is one to watch for the future, as he was able to out-speed opponent Ellis Cooke, also from Blacon.

Using his quick shots, he used good variation and gave a high-level performance.